25-year-old shot and killed in Federal Way parking lot

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A homicide investigation is underway after a 25-year-old was fatally shot in Federal Way on Wednesday.

Federal Way Police were called to a strip mall at 32411 Pacific Highway South where they found the victim in the parking lot.

Officers and medics tried to save the victim’s life, but he died.

No arrests have been made in the case and police have not released details about a possible suspect.

If you have information that could help detectives, you’re asked to call the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.

