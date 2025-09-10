2.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Lake Chelan Tuesday evening

LAKE CHELAN, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Lake Chelan Tuesday evening.

The earthquake occurred 2.5 miles northwest of Waterville at 7:41 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake had a depth of roughly one mile.

Waterville is the county seat of Douglas County with a population of approximately 1,148 people. Twenty-four people reported feeling the earthquake, as of this reporting. There are no reports of damage or injuries so far.

Follow MyNorthwest’s earthquake tracker for up-to-date information regarding local earthquakes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group