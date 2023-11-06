23-year-old woman dead after head-on crash in West Seattle

A 23-year-old woman was killed on Saturday night in West Seattle after a head-on crash on Admiral Way according to Seattle Police.

Officers arrived near the intersection of Southwest Admiral Way and Southwest City View Street after hearing about a head-on crash around 11:30 p.m.

They then found the two crashed vehicles in the southbound lane.

Officials say that a silver Camaro was speeding in the northbound lane on Southwest Admiral Street when the driver lost control of her car.

The Camaro then moved into the opposite lanes which caused a head-on crash with a blue Toyota 4Runner that was traveling southbound.

The Seattle Fire Department then helped remove the 23-year-old female driver from her vehicle. The woman then died from her injuries.

The 34-year-old man who was driving the 4Runner was not killed but was injured.

He was then taken to Harborview Medical Center for further medical treatment.

