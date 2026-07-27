Power restored to 22K as Peninsula Light Company reports ‘Majority Territory Outage’ due to fire

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Almost 23,000 Peninsula Light Company customers were without power on Sunday due to a fire response.

At 12:55 p.m., the Peninsula Light Company first told members via a social media post that due to a “safety issue,” a widespread outage could occur.

“Along with current outages, crews are actively responding and evaluating safety precautions,” wrote the power company, thanking members for their patience and promising that more information was to come.

Just 15 minutes later, at 1:10 p.m., Peninsula Light Company posted that due to a fire on Cushman Trail near Stinson, a majority of the territory is without power “while all tend to the situation.”

According to the outage map on their website, 22,904 customers were without power. The website also listed an alert message at the top of the page, calling the incident a ‘Majority Territory Outage.’

We are aware of a power outage affecting Peninsula Light customers due to a pole fire on Cushman Trail near Stinson," wrote Tacoma Public Utilities a short time later. “Power has been turned off for safety. Our crews are en route to investigate and will work with Peninsula Light Company to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

At 2 p.m., Tacoma Public Utilities confirmed that on-site crews discovered the pole was intact, but that a fire had started at the bottom of the pole in the brush.

The fire was extinguished, and TPU crews worked with Peninsula Light to restore power as soon as possible, according to both power companies.

Find the outage map and more information at penlight.org.

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