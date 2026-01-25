22-year-old man shot in downtown Chelan

CHELAN, Wash. — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says a 22-year-old man was injured in a shooting on Friday night.

At around 11:54 p.m., deputies responded to a report of gunfire near West Woodin Avenue and North Columbia Street.

Several people ran from the area when units got there and found a 22-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound, CCSO said.

He was treated at the scene and brought to Lake Chelan Hospital in stable condition.

Deputies found a car associated with the shooting a few blocks away near Riverwalk Park and arrested an 18-year-old man believed to be a suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center ,facing charges of assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance, CCSO said in a release.

