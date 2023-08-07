22-year-old man dead in Federal Way shooting; suspect arrested

A man is dead after a shooting in Federal Way Monday, according to the Federal Way Police Department.

At about 10:40 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of South 325th Place.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

Officers found a suspect, a 19-year-old man, in the 1100 block of South 320th Street.

He was detained without incident. A handgun was recovered.

While detectives work to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting, they are looking for a man who left the area who was not located.

He was described Black of Pacific Islander, in his late teens or early 20s, with short dark hair.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.

