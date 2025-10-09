22-Year-Old Arrested in Connection to Antisemitic Graffiti Across Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A man has been arrested in connection with antisemitic graffiti found across Issaquah, according to the Issaquah Police Department.

Police say they located the suspect after an investigation and arrested him on Tuesday.

He is accused of being responsible for at least 12 instances of swastikas, antisemitic messages, and other hateful symbols and slurs.

The vandalism has appeared in multiple locations since December 2024.

Issaquah Police released a statement on the arrest, saying: “Hate has no home in Issaquah. We remain firmly committed to protecting every member of our community and ensuring our public spaces are safe, respectful, and inclusive for all, regardless of race, religion, background, or identity. This arrest marks an important step toward accountability and healing.”

The suspect was booked into the Issaquah City Jail on malicious mischief charges.

He bonded out shortly after.

