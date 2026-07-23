21-year-old Kent man admits plot to join ISIS in Syria, faces up to 20 years

A 21-year-old Kent resident pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Saed Ali Mirreh was arrested in November 2025 as he was preparing to board a plane to Turkey, with a goal of crossing into Syria to fight for the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Mirreh had been previously charged in New Jersey alongside a 19-year-old co-conspirator, Tomas-Kaan Jimenez-Guzel. Mirreh’s case was ultimately transferred to Washington earlier this month, and his sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 16.

Kent man’s plot unraveled just before he could leave the country

As early as July 2025, Mirreh began communicating with his co-conspirator about traveling to Turkey to join ISIS as fighters, according to the plea agreement.

The DOJ noted Mirreh knew ISIS was declared a foreign terrorist organization. In late October 2025, Mirreh purchased an airline ticket to travel from Seattle to Istanbul on November 16, 2025, planning to meet other members of the conspiracy and travel to Syria.

On October 31, 2025, members of the conspiracy living in Dearborn, Michigan, were arrested for plotting an attack in the U.S. on behalf of ISIS. Mirreh and his co-conspirator moved up their flight to Turkey to November 5, 2025. Mirreh was arrested one day before his scheduled departure, on November 4, 2025.

Communications between the co-conspirators revealed that they discussed plans to participate in “jihad,” as well as detailed physical training, weapons, including firearms and improvised explosive devices, and how to avoid being detected by law enforcement.

The DOJ noted that conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Under the terms of the plea agreement, Mirreh will not appeal his sentence if it is 20 years or fewer. The government also agreed it will not appeal the sentence if it is 20 years in prison.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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