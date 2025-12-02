21-year-old arrested in Pierce County following high-speed chase, donuts

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 21-year-old man with outstanding warrants was arrested in Pierce County after being caught recklessly driving a stolen black Corvette and evading police on Saturday.

A deputy on graveyard duty first spotted a sports car performing donuts at the intersection of 112th Street South and Pacific Avenue South just after 12:30 a.m.

When the deputy tried to pull the car over, the man ignored commands and raced away. A sergeant later attempted to intercept the same vehicle but also lost sight of it.

Authorities later learned the car was stolen, with multiple other jurisdictions reporting similar encounters with the vehicle, but were unable to stop or catch the driver.

About an hour later, another deputy located a black Corvette in the area where the first chase had ended. Deputies confirmed it matched the description of the stolen vehicle.

When deputies knocked on the door of a nearby house, a man answered and claimed he did not know the car in his driveway was stolen. However, further investigation revealed the suspect had posted videos on social media showing him driving the stolen Corvette and performing illegal stunts.

Deputies arrested the 21-year-old man on charges of eluding police, possession of a stolen vehicle, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

