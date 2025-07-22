2013 fatal police shooting referred to Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office for new investigation

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — More than a decade after Leonard Thomas — an unarmed Black man — was shot and killed by Lakewood police, the case has been referred to the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office for a new investigation.

The Washington State Office of Independent Investigations (OII) announced Monday that a neutral third party, a retired King County Superior Court judge, recommended reopening the case. The decision stems in part from evidence revealed during a civil trial, where a jury found officers liable for wrongful death. The family was awarded $15 million.

Leonard Thomas shot in Pierce County in 2013

Thomas was shot in May 2013 during a SWAT standoff at his home in Fife. Police used explosives to enter the house and fired when Thomas reached for his son. Officers said they believed Thomas was armed and choking the boy. However, in a 2017 interview with KIRO-7, Thomas’ son disputed that account.

“I think he was trying to hug me,” the boy said.

There were no criminal charges filed after the initial investigation.

Thomas’ mother, Annalesa Thomas, had requested OII open a new investigation into their son’s death through OII’s Prior Investigation Review Program.

His father, Fred Thomas, is a co-chair of the OII Advisory Board, which prompted the agency to seek an outside review to avoid any conflict of interest.

“Avoiding conflicts of interest, or even the appearance of a conflict of interest, is critical to ensuring that all parties can trust our work to be fair and unbiased,” OII Director Roger Rogoff said. “Under the circumstances, OII had a conflict of interest that prevented it from making a decision free from actual or apparent bias, and therefore referring this matter to a neutral third party was the right choice.”

The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirmed it has received the referral and will begin its review.

“Our office has received a referral from OII regarding the Thomas incident from 2013,” a spokesperson for the office told KIRO Newsradio via email. “This is the first re-opened case by OII to be referred to us. Like any officer-involved fatal incident referral, the Prosecuting Attorney and experienced DPAs will be reviewing the case, requesting any follow-up that may be needed, and then making a charging decision after a full review.”

KIRO Newsradio has also reached out to the Lakewood Police Department for comment.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

