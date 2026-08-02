20-year-old arrested for going 100+ mph while allegedly under the influence, leading police on chase

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 20-year-old has been arrested after the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said he was driving recklessly under the influence.

On July 30 around 6:20 p.m., 911 got multiple calls that a pickup truck was driving erratically near U.S. 2 and 9th Street.

Witnesses told 911 that the driver almost hit pedestrians before continuing toward Wenatchee.

A deputy spotted the pickup going about 106 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone. The deputy tried to pull the truck over, but the driver sped off.

The driver was exceeding 100 mph multiple times during the ensuing chase, weaving through traffic and running multiple traffic signals, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the driver nearly hit other motorists.

Washington State Patrol deployed spike strips on the roadway, but the suspect kept driving on four deflated tires into heavy city traffic, nearly hitting several cars at intersections he ran through, deputies said.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office used a PIT maneuver to get the vehicle to stop.

The 20-year-old driver was then taken into custody without incident.

During the investigation, he allegedly admitted driving off because he was under the influence and underage, deputies said.

He was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and being under 21 and driving under the influence.

Additional charges are possible.

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