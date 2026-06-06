20-foot flames extinguished after backyard fence catches on fire in Mountlake Terrace

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — South County firefighters stopped a backyard fire from spreading to a house in Mountlake Terrace on Friday afternoon.

Just before 3:20 pm, crews were called to a home where a fence was on fire. They arrived in about five minutes and reported seeing flames between twenty and thirty feet high.

The flames spread to three detached sheds.

Everyone made it out of the home safely before firefighters arrived.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. The fire was fully extinguished in just over ten minutes, and there was no damage to the main home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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