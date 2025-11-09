2-Year-Old’s death on Puyallup tribal property ruled a homicide

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County medical examiner confirmed the child’s death, which happened on Puyallup tribal property, as a homicide, according to the Tacoma News Tribune.

A 2-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound to the head on August 30. Authorities have not released details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation has been handed over to the FBI.

Federal law gives the FBI primary jurisdiction over major crimes, including homicide, that occur on Native American tribal lands.

KIRO 7 attempted to contact the FBI for more information on this case but received an automated message referencing the government shutdown.

©2025 Cox Media Group