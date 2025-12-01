2 train-vehicle collisions strike Cowlitz County in 12 hours, 1 driver airlifted

KELSO, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Two separate incidents of a train colliding with a vehicle were reported within 12 hours in Cowlitz County on Friday, severely damaging both vehicles and resulting in one injury.

The first incident occurred at approximately 9 a.m. at the Horseshoe Bend Estates in Kelso, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced.

First responders located a heavily damaged vehicle and a stopped train. The female driver sustained serious injuries and was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Southwest Washington Medical Center.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the vehicle attempted to beat the train by crossing in front of it, which resulted in the collision.

The railway traffic was temporarily halted while emergency crews worked to clear the scene. The incident is currently under investigation.

2 train, car collision incidents in Cowlitz County

The second train and vehicle collision occurred just before 9 p.m., when deputies were dispatched to Flatt Road and Sakari Lane near the Pleasant Hill Road area.

Deputies responded to reports of a stalled vehicle on the railroad tracks, with all occupants escaping.

CCSO was initially told that the train did not strike the vehicle, although the department later learned that the car was hit by a train. No injuries were reported.

Railway traffic was stopped in the area as a precaution to ensure the scene was safe for first responders.

CCSO urged all drivers to use extreme caution around railroad crossings and provided the following list of tips to stay safe:

Never attempt to beat an approaching train.

Always obey crossing arms, flashing lights, and warning signals.

Do not stop on the tracks—ensure there is room to fully cross before entering.

If your vehicle stalls on the tracks, exit immediately and call 911.

Use the posted railroad emergency numbers to alert the rail operator when available if an incident occurs.

“Both of today’s incidents highlight the dangers present around railroad crossings,” CCSO said. “Patience and caution can prevent tragedy.”

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group