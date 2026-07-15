2 suspects sought after man viciously attacked at Parkland apartment complex on July 4

Pierce County deputies are searching for two suspects who viciously beat a 37-year-old man at a Parkland apartment complex on July 4 — and they need your help to find them.

The victim remains in critical condition after the attack at the Deer Creek Apartments near 62nd Avenue East and 112th Street East in the Parkland area, according to Pierce County Deputy Carly Cappetto.

“This victim was beaten very viciously,” Cappetto told KIRO Newsradio. “It’s unknown if there were tools or weapons involved or if it was just physically by hand.”

Cappetto said the man is unable to be interviewed right now due to the severity of his injuries.

“If he does fully recover, there will be life-altering changes for this man,” Cappetto said. “There are always complications that can occur that would make it to where he may not survive his injuries.”

Investigators are now urging Deer Creek Apartments neighbors to check their doorbell and surveillance cameras for any footage from that night. Specifically, detectives need footage showing vehicles or individuals near Building 3 on Saturday, July 4, between approximately 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Evidence submissions can be completed using this link.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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