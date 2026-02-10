2 Seattle Torrent players find the net in U.S. Women’s Hockey Olympic opener

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The U.S. Olympic Women’s Hockey Team opened its Olympic Games with a big win, defeating Czechia 5-1 on Thursday at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.

Four players from the Seattle Torrent are featured on the 2026 roster, including Cayla Barnes, Hilary Knight, Hannah Bilka, and Alex Carpenter, according to Team USA Hockey.

“Today was a great start, but every game we have to grow,” said John Wroblewski, head coach of the 2026 U.S. Olympic Women’s Hockey Team. “We’ve cultivated a style of play over the last four years, and we’re in full trust of this team as Olympians. It’s cliché, but every game, we need to grow as a team.”

Roughly 16 minutes into the game, Team USA took the lead with Carpenter deflecting a shot from Megan Keller to grab the lead only 30 seconds into the game’s first power play.

Early in the second period, Joy Dunne extended the lead to two following an assist from Tessa Janecke. Team USA piled on with another goal as Hayley Scamurra found the back of the net nearly two minutes later.

Czechia got into the scoring column in the second period with Barbora Jurickova taking advantage of a breakaway chance coming directly out of the penalty box.

In the third, Knight ripped a wrist shot past the glove of the Czech goaltender, Klara Peslarova, for her 13th-career Olympic goal.

Team USA’s next preliminary-round matchup is set for Feb. 10 against Canada, with puck drop at 11:10 p.m. at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

The U.S. Olympic Women’s Hockey Team is now 3-0 in the preliminary round, with the highly anticipated quarterfinal play to begin on Feb. 13.

