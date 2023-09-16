2 people die, another inujured in wrong-way crash in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. — Two people died and another was hurt in a wrong-way crash in Bothell early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on southbound I-405 between State Route 522 and Northeast 160th Street.

The Washington State Patrol said the driver was going north in the southbound lanes and hit another car. Both drivers died. One passenger, a woman, was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Southbound I-405 was closed for an extended period of time for the investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group