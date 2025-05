TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Narrows Bridge will have two eastbound lanes close overnight from Gig Harbor to Tacoma.

The two right lanes will close at 7 p.m. tonight and reopen 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Washington State Department of Transportation is shutting the lanes down for cleaning.

The 24th St on-ramp will also close during the work.

©2025 Cox Media Group