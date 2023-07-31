2 hurt, plane upside down after crash at Renton airport

RENTON, Wash. — Two people were hurt in a plane crash at the Renton Municipal Airport Monday morning.
The first fire crews to arrive reported that a plane was upside down on the runway with two patients, according to Renton Regional Fire Authority.
One person was taken to a hospital and the other was treated and released.
Firefighters are working to control a fuel leak from the plane.
Units from Boeing Fire, Skyway Fire, and King County Medic One are assisting.
Photos and patient update from @RentonRFA PIO.
