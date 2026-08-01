19-year-old suspect in Bite of Seattle shooting had previous gun charges that were dismissed

SEATTLE — A 19-year-old who died at the Bite of Seattle shooting also had previous gun charges in 2024.

Police believe he was involved in the shooting in some capacity. Seattle police have not said they have not said if any guns found at the scene are connected to Junior Niko-Semo.

In 2024, charging documents reveal that when police encountered Niko-Semo and another person in the Rainier Beach area, they saw a high-capacity magazine sticking out of Niko-Semo’s jacket and realized it was a Glock.

Niko-Semo was charged for unlawful possession of a firearm in the 2nd degree and unlawful possession of a bump-fire stock, but court records show that case was dismissed in 2025.

The investigation of the mass shooting that left three dead, including Niko-Semo, and four injured is still underway.

A 15-year-old has been charged with assault in connection with the shooting.

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