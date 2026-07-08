19-year-old hit, killed by 4th of July DUI driver in Sedro-Woolley

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — A memorial is growing for a young woman who was hit and killed on the 4th of July.

Police say 19-year-old Anahi Mendoza was near Highway 20 and Township Street when a speeding driver hit her and then took off.

Mendoza’s uncle created a GoFundMe account explaining his niece was selling fireworks at the time to fund a cross country road trip to Florida at the time she was killed.

In a Facebook post, police say the suspect has a multi-state criminal history, including 17 felony convictions and he was booked into jail for vehicular homicide, DUI and driving with a suspended license.

The suspect’s bail has been set at $750,000.

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