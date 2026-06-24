18-year-old Poulsbo man arrested for attacking police deputy, hit-and-run

POULSBO, Wash. — An 18-year-old Poulsbo man is in custody after attacking a police deputy -- just minutes after a hit-and-run Tuesday.

Around 8:30 p.m. on June 23, police responded to the Central Valley Road and Bucklin Hill Road intersection. Upon arrival, police talked to a driver who reported being rear-ended by a teen suspect. The driver also notified police the suspect shouted slurs directed toward him before leaving the scene.

A few minutes after, police found the suspect at Silverdale Waterfront Park. The suspect refused a breathalyzer test and was taken to St. Michael Medical Center for a blood draw to get an accurate read on his blood alcohol level.

At St. Michael, while being placed on a gurney, the suspect “kicked a deputy and resisted medical staff,” according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was then booked in Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of DUI, hit and run, third-degree assault.

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