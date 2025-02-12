16-year-old arrested in connection to Kent homicide

KENT, Wash. — A 16-year-old has been arrested and is facing charges in connection to the shooting death of a 21-year-old Kent man this past November.

Around Nov. 21, the teen approached the victim’s vehicle window as he was about to make a turn at an intersection on Military Road South and shot at least six times into the car, according to court documents.

The victim’s vehicle had severe front-end damage from an apparent crash, and the man was found by officers slumped over in the front seat with blood on his head and face. First responders tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The teen was not legally permitted to have a handgun due to his age and the fact that he was on court-ordered release pending a charge for unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court documents. He allegedly used that same handgun to kill the victim.

A medical examiner later determined that the victim was shot multiple times, primarily on his upper body, which caused “catastrophic internal injuries.”

On Feb. 8, the teen suspect was dropped off at Tacoma General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. Tacoma officers, learning of his temporary arrest warrant, notified Kent Police. After the teen was treated, he was booked into King County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting, and the relationship between the victim and suspect.

The teen was charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. He will be charged as an adult due to the severity of the crime.

Prosecutors ask that bail be set at $3 million, as the teen is “a significant threat to community safety if released,” court documents said.





©2025 Cox Media Group