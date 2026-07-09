Tukwila PD arrests 16-time convicted felon, over $100K of stolen property recovered

TUKWILA, Wash. — A 16-time convicted felon was arrested by the Tukwila Police Department’s Special Emphasis Unit following an undercover operation that recovered over $100,000 worth of stolen property. Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday at a commercial complex while he was attempting to sell the stolen equipment.

Tukwila SWAT and K9 units assisted in the arrest, which stemmed from an investigation into stolen tools and commercial burglaries in the region.

The investigation began this past weekend after several victims contacted the Tukwila Police Department to report stolen tools and equipment, severely impacting the victims’ ability to earn a living.

Detectives connected the stolen items and the suspect to two commercial burglaries that occurred in the City of Federal Way and the City of Kent.

The suspect has a history of 16 prior felony convictions and is actively under Department of Corrections supervision, police confirmed. In 2021, he was arrested and sentenced to prison for similar crimes following an extensive operation that recovered thousands in stolen property; an AK-47 was located during that prior arrest.

During yesterday’s undercover operation, Tukwila SWAT members and a police K9 assisted the Special Emphasis Unit. The suspect arrived at a commercial complex in a stolen pickup truck, expecting to collect $5,000 for stolen equipment.

When Tukwila SWAT and the K9 unit moved in to make the arrest, the sight of the K9 and verbal warnings prompted the suspect to immediately surrender.

According to police, this demonstrated how a K9 can help de-escalate potentially dangerous situations, preventing the suspect from attempting to flee as he had in the past.

In total, Special Emphasis Unit detectives recovered over $100,000 worth of stolen property during the operation. Most of the recovered items were returned to their rightful owners that same night. A firearm was also recovered and will be processed by evidence technicians and submitted for ballistic testing.

One of the residences involved in the investigation is now facing condemnation by code enforcement. The Tukwila Police Department expressed hope that the neighborhood will finally find relief from the ongoing trafficking of stolen property that has occurred at these locations.

Detectives worked nearly 24 hours straight to successfully execute this operation, according to Tukwila PD. The Special Emphasis Unit will be filing several new felony charges against the suspect. For now, the suspect’s name is not being released as he has not yet been formally charged.

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