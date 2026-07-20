15-year-old seriously injured in e-scooter crash

Milton, WA. - A 15-year-old was seriously injured after he crashed his electric scooter into a car in Milton off Meridian Avenue East on Sunday.

The teenager is in serious condition at a local hospital following the collision.

Body camera video captured the scene after the crash, showing significant damage to the car’s windshield and the teen’s scooter on the ground.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office reported that the driver of the car had the right of way and was attempting to turn on a green light when the teen on the scooter collided with the vehicle. Authorities stated the teenager was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

People in the area observed similar situations in the neighborhood.

“Yeah, he was on the other side going down with no helmet,” Dave, who talked to KIRO in the area, said. “I mean, kids are going to be kids.”

Kolby, another resident in the area, expressed concern over the speeds at which young people ride electric bikes and scooters.

“I see all of these kids on ebikes, and it’s like it would’ve been cool to have as a 12-year-old, but no reason to be going 40 miles an hour on a bike,” Kolby said.

Police confirmed that the driver of the car was not at fault for the crash and will not face charges. The driver remained on scene after the incident.

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