15-year-old arrested in deadly Bite of Seattle mass shooting charged with assault

SEATTLE — A 15-year-old arrested for his alleged involvement in the Bite of Seattle mass shooting that left three dead, including a shooter, has been charged.

Shots rang out on Sunday, July 26, at the popular Bite of Seattle event hosted at Seattle Center. Two people, not including a shooter, were killed and four others were taken to the hospital for injuries, including a 2-year-old.

There may be an eighth victim, Seattle police said.

Police are still looking into what led up to the shooting, but at least two individuals were involved. Investigators say the shooting is believed to be a result of youth gang violence.

In a press conference on Tuesday, police said they have now recovered three weapons used in the shooting. The first, an illegal Polymer 9mm ‘ghost gun’ with an extended 33-round magazine, was found with 19 rounds left in the magazine on the 15-year-old-suspect.

A second gun, a Springfield RO 9mm, was discovered, but not used, according to Chief of Police Shon Barnes.

In addition, a third gun, a Glock .45 9mm pistol with an automatic switch and extended 40-round magazine, was discovered during clean-up on Monday ― hours after the shooting. The Glock had 21 rounds left in the magazine.

A 15-year-old who was arrested in connection with the shooting has officially been charged with first-degree assault with a firearm enhancement and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the assault charge is for “firing multiple times into a crowd.”

When someone is charged with Assault in the First Degree as a 16- or 17-year-old in Washington state, that case moves to adult court without a hearing. When a respondent is age 15, that decision goes to a judge if prosecutors make the motion at the time the case is filed," the prosecutor’s office explained.

The prosecutors are asking a judge to allow the teen to be charged as an adult.

“That determination will be made by a judge after hearing from prosecutors and defense, which is a process that typically takes several months‚” the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

Seattle police say a 19-year-old shooter was among the three killed in the gunfire.

Police have not referred murder charges to the prosecutor’s office.

The investigation is still ongoing, and it is possible additional charges could be filed.

Who were the victims

Carlos Israel Sanchez Villalba

44-year-old Carlos Israel Sanchez Villalba died at the scene.

According to a GoFundMe started for his family, Carlos was a devoted husband, loving father of three, and a loyal friend who would do anything for anyone.

Here is the full description from the fundraiser:

“His kindness and generosity touched countless lives, and everyone who knew him remembers his gentle spirit and willingness to help others. Tragically, Carlos lost his life in the Bite of Seattle shooting while spending time with his loved ones. His sudden passing has left his family heartbroken and facing an uncertain future.

As the primary provider for his family, Carlos leaves behind his wife and three children, who now face funeral expenses and the financial challenges of moving forward without him. The funds raised through this campaign will help cover their day-to-day needs and the costs associated with laying Carlos to rest. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference for his family as they navigate this incredibly difficult time.

If you’re able, please consider donating or sharing this fundraiser. Your kindness, prayers, and support will help Carlos’s family find strength and hope as they honor his memory and begin to heal. Thank you for standing with them during this heartbreaking moment.”

Ashley Whitehead

56-year-old Ashley Whitehead was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition and did not survive her injuries.

According to a GoFundMe started for her family, Ashley was waiting in line for cotton candy and enjoying the festival with her daughter when she was struck. The fundraiser organizer shared that she passed away during surgery after exchanging heartfelt ‘I love you’s with her eldest daughter.

Here is the full description from the fundraiser:

“On Sunday, July 26, tragedy struck at Bite of Seattle when a mass shooting claimed the life of Ashley Whitehead, a lover of life, art and family. Ashley was waiting in line for cotton candy, enjoying the festival with her daughter, Zoie, and future son-in-law, Ben, when the violence began. She was shot and, despite surviving long enough to exchange heartfelt ‘I love you’s with her eldest daughter, passed away during surgery at Harborview. Family was everything to Ashley—she had recently moved to the west coast from Alabama to be closer to Zoie, while her younger daughter, Celeste, currently lives in Virginia.

This is the second time tragedy has struck Zoie. In 2018, she lost her partner of seven years, my brother Michael, to heart failure. I’ve always referred to Zoie as my sister-in-law, and my kids call her Aunt Zoie. Zoie will be the sole benefactor of any funds donated, and will use the funds to support herself and her family as needed in the coming months. Donations to this fundraiser will help cover bereavement services, living expenses (as Ashley contributed to the household), and support Zoie and Ben as they cope with the trauma of surviving such a horrific event.

We are reaching out to the community for help. Any support you can offer—whether through donations or sharing this fundraiser—will make a meaningful difference for Zoie and Ben as they navigate the aftermath of Ashley’s passing and the trauma of the mass shooting. Thank you for standing with them during this heartbreaking time."

Junior Cee Niko Semo

The 19-year-old man believed to be one of the shooting suspects, according to court documents, died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

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