15 aircraft working to put out Okanogan County fire as its spreads to Canada

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — There are 15 aircraft working to put out the Eagle Bluff Fire in Okanogan County, said the Washington State Department of Natural Resources on Friday.

The WA DNR said the fire is spreading north to Canada and is covering 2,500 acres just southwest of Oroville.

A type 3 team has been ordered. Level 1 and Level 2 evacuations have been advised.

As a reminder, Level 1 means residents should be ready to leave, Level 2 means residents should gather belongings and get set, and Level 3 means residents should leave immediately.

