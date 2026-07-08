14-year-old dies in Seattle e-bike crash at Colonnade Park after losing control on steep stairs

SEATTLE — A 14-year-old boy was killed Monday evening after crashing a motorized electric bicycle while riding down a steep staircase at Seattle’s Colonnade Park, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Investigators said the teenager was riding an e-bike on a staircase inside the park, located beneath I-5 near the Ship Canal Bridge, when he lost control. He suffered severe head and body injuries.

Seattle Fire Department (SFD) medics attempted life-saving measures, but the teen died at the scene, according to police.

The crash happened at Colonnade Park, a popular mountain biking destination known for its technical trails and riding features. Police said the investigation determined the teen lost control while attempting to ride down the steep stairs. Because of the victim’s age, SPD’s Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation, though authorities said the death appears to have been a tragic accident.

The fatal crash comes as electric bicycles continue to grow in popularity among teenagers and young adults across Washington and the country.

Research published by the American College of Surgeons has found that riders injured on electric bicycles are more likely to suffer serious trauma than riders on traditional bicycles. The study found e-bike riders faced a 17% risk of internal injuries compared with 7.5% for riders on conventional bicycles, a difference researchers attributed in part to the heavier weight and higher speeds of electric bikes.

Under Washington law, electric bicycles capable of producing more than 750 watts of power or traveling faster than 28 mph while powered by a motor are not classified as e-bikes and may instead be regulated as motor-driven cycles or motorcycles.

The Seattle tragedy follows several recent serious crashes involving young e-bike riders. Earlier this year, a child was critically injured in Kirkland after an e-bike collided with a vehicle, while other fatal e-bike crashes involving teenagers have been reported in Illinois and Missouri.

SPD will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

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