$137 fine awaits drivers who miss Tuesday’s studded tire deadline

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

No April Fool’s! It’s that time of year again – time to remove studded tires on your vehicle. Tuesday, March 31, is the deadline.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says studded tires damage pavement, costing taxpayers additional road repair and maintenance costs at a time when road maintenance funding is stretched thin. Removing studded tires now helps preserve roadways.

$29M in annual road damage prompts strict enforcement

Studded tires cause up to $29 million in damage to state-owned roads in Washington each winter, and also erode city and county roads. Motorists are urged to explore all traction options, including legal year-round non-studded winter-tread tires that are different from all-season tires and do not cause any damage to roadways.

Tire shops often get busy with long lines and wait times in the days leading up to March 31. Many tire shop managers highly recommend getting an appointment in advance to reduce the wait time. This weekend, through Tuesday, would be a good time to make that appointment.

Starting at midnight on Wednesday, April 1, motorists still with studded tires can face a law enforcement-issued fine of $137. Washington’s studded tire law applies to all motorists, including visitors – no out-of-state waiver to the legal studded tire dates for November 1, 2025, through March 31.

This year’s mountain snow season has been underwhelming. No studded tire extension is planned for this year. Crews will continue to monitor mountain passes, roads, and weather forecasts, and quickly clear any late-season snow or ice. Be sure to check road conditions prior to hitting the road so you “know before you go” by using WSDOT resources such as their website and app.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. Follow him on X and Bluesky. Read more of his stories here.

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