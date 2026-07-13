13-year-old boy missing from Renton for 10 days, second time he’s gone missing in 10 months

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old boy from Renton.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Asaiah Bullplume, who was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. on July 3 near the 1600 block of 121st Avenue S.E. The alert stated that it is unknown which direction he traveled.

Bullplume is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a cartoon graphic on the back, white-and-gray shorts, long socks, and slides.

Bullplume also went missing from the Renton area last September when he was 12 years old, before he was found safely.

If you have information or see him, call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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