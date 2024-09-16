12-year-old boy arrested in West Seattle carjacking attempt, police say

Seattle Police have arrested a 12-year-old boy in connection with an attempted carjacking in West Seattle.

The incident occurred on August 30, when police responded to a report of multiple juveniles attempting to steal a vehicle in the 4300 block of Holgate Street.

When officers arrived, they found one of the suspects who his accomplices had left behind.

Police also detained a male bystander who was armed and had discharged a firearm during the incident.

According to police, the vehicle owner discovered four or five suspects inside her car.

Witnesses and bystanders confronted the group, prompting the suspects to run and leave behind a cell phone.

The group later returned for the phone, charging at one of the individuals involved.

At this point, a bystander fired one or two shots at the suspect’s getaway vehicle.

The suspects fled, leaving behind the 12-year-old, arrested for attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

The bystander who fired the shots was detained for aiming or discharging a firearm but was released at the scene pending further investigation.

Officers recovered the firearm and two shell casings as evidence.

The remaining suspects have not been located.

