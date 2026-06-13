100 Safe Days of Summer: Bellevue police step up DUI, distracted driving patrols

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department is launching its annual “100 Safe Days of Summer” traffic safety campaign, increasing DUI and distracted-driving enforcement in response to a recent uptick in impaired-driving incidents.

Public Information Officer Drew Anderson says data from the last three years show an upward trend in DUI-related crashes and collisions in 2024, making this year’s emphasis especially critical.

“Whenever there is someone driving who is impaired, it is a danger to our community,” Anderson said. “We want to bring an educational campaign, asking folks to think twice before they get behind the wheel and drive.”

Emphasis patrols start this weekend

The 100 Safe Days of Summer emphasis patrols start this weekend and continue through Labor Day. While officers enforce impaired driving laws year-round, this summer’s effort will put additional officers on the road – from motorcycle units, to traffic, and patrol officers.

“It doesn’t matter what day of the week it is; if officers believe a driver is impaired, they will pull them over, investigate, and, if impairment is confirmed, make an arrest,” Anderson said.

DUI first, but distracted driving still on the radar

DUI is the primary focus of the operation, but distracted drivers will also be targeted. Drivers caught using a phone or other electronic device behind the wheel can expect enforcement attention as well.

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