1 killed, 1 remains critical after Everett shooting

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital just after midnight Friday.

The two men arrived at a hospital together with “significant injuries,” according to the Everett Police Department.

One has since died from his injuries and the other is in critical condition.

The investigation is still early, but police determined the shooting took place near the Cascade Plaza on Evergreen Way.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information, call Everett Police at 425-257-8450.

