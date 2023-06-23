Local

1 dead after crash into work zone on I-5 in Lacey

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

Fatal crash on southbound I-5 in Lacey (WSDOT Tacoma)

LACEY, Wash. — One person is dead after they crashed into a work zone along southbound Interstate 5 in Lacey Friday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 5 am. No other cars were involved.

Traffic was reduced to one lane near Carpenter Road, but two lanes are now open. The left lane is expected to be closed until around 8 a.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

“I’m saddened to announce that the involved driver in this collision has died. Please be patient as we conduct a thorough investigation. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this tragic event,” a Washington State Patrol trooper said in a tweet.

WSP told us that the victim crashed into an excavator.

Drivers should expect major slowdowns. Shortly after 6 a.m., traffic was backed up for 3 miles.

