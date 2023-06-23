1 dead after crash into work zone on I-5 in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — One person is dead after they crashed into a work zone along southbound Interstate 5 in Lacey Friday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 5 am. No other cars were involved.

Traffic was reduced to one lane near Carpenter Road, but two lanes are now open. The left lane is expected to be closed until around 8 a.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

“I’m saddened to announce that the involved driver in this collision has died. Please be patient as we conduct a thorough investigation. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this tragic event,” a Washington State Patrol trooper said in a tweet.

WSP told us that the victim crashed into an excavator.

Drivers should expect major slowdowns. Shortly after 6 a.m., traffic was backed up for 3 miles.

We're seeing backups begin to build on SB I-5 in Lacey, due to an early morning collision near Carpenter Road. The road is still reduced to one lane at the crash site. Expect backups through the area while crews work at the scene. pic.twitter.com/nd9MavRve4 — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) June 23, 2023

