Kroger recalls pasta salads over Listeria risk: What you need to know

NATIONAL — If you’ve picked up pasta salad from Kroger recently, you’ll want to take a quick look in your fridge.

Kroger has issued a recall for several pasta salads sold in their stores due to potential Listeria contamination.

On their website, the Basil Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad were listed as products being recalled due to possible contamination.

The pasta salads were sold at deli service counters and in Grab-n-Go packages in the Deli Department from August 29, 2025, to October 2, 2025.

If you have either of these pasta salads at home, don’t eat them.

Instead, bring them back to the store for a full refund.

Listeria Monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause serious illness, particularly in pregnant individuals and those with weak immune systems.

Symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues.

In more serious cases, symptoms might also include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

If you purchased the recalled items, you can contact Kroger Customer Connect at (800) 576-4377 for more information.

