How much house does $500,000 buy you in Wenatchee?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Wenatchee?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Wenatchee right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

901 Willis St, Wenatchee, WA 98801

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,560

- See 901 Willis St, Wenatchee, WA 98801 on Redfin.com

331 11Th St Ne, East Wenatchee, WA 98802

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,002

- See 331 11Th St Ne, East Wenatchee, WA 98802 on Redfin.com

17 S Lombard Ave, East Wenatchee, WA 98802

- Price: $485,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,548

- See 17 S Lombard Ave, East Wenatchee, WA 98802 on Redfin.com

938 College St, Wenatchee, WA 98801

- Price: $494,000

- 4 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,801

- See 938 College St, Wenatchee, WA 98801 on Redfin.com

2425 Noah St Se, East Wenatchee, WA 98802

- Price: $489,900

- 4 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,497

- See 2425 Noah St Se, East Wenatchee, WA 98802 on Redfin.com

1403 Lower Sunnyslope Rd, Wenatchee, WA 98801

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,335

- See 1403 Lower Sunnyslope Rd, Wenatchee, WA 98801 on Redfin.com

2243 S Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, WA 98802

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,712

- See 2243 S Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, WA 98802 on Redfin.com

1502 Songbird Ln, Wenatchee, WA 98801

- Price: $489,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,637

- See 1502 Songbird Ln, Wenatchee, WA 98801 on Redfin.com

859 N Lyle Ave, East Wenatchee, WA 98802

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,497

- See 859 N Lyle Ave, East Wenatchee, WA 98802 on Redfin.com

2440 Rock Island Rd, East Wenatchee, WA 98802

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,540

- See 2440 Rock Island Rd, East Wenatchee, WA 98802 on Redfin.com

260 Chestnut St, Chelan Falls, WA 98817

- Price: $489,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,254

- See 260 Chestnut St, Chelan Falls, WA 98817 on Redfin.com

203 E Parkhill St, Cashmere, WA 98815

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,767

- See 203 E Parkhill St, Cashmere, WA 98815 on Redfin.com

40 Salmon Dr, Wenatchee, WA 98801

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,692

- See 40 Salmon Dr, Wenatchee, WA 98801 on Redfin.com

300 S Elliott Ave, Wenatchee, WA 98801

- Price: $479,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,605

- See 300 S Elliott Ave, Wenatchee, WA 98801 on Redfin.com

1902 W Prospect St, Chelan, WA 98816

- Price: $479,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,205

- See 1902 W Prospect St, Chelan, WA 98816 on Redfin.com

2301 Nw Cascade Ave, East Wenatchee, WA 98802

- Price: $494,900

- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,406

- See 2301 Nw Cascade Ave, East Wenatchee, WA 98802 on Redfin.com

110 Icicle Rd, Leavenworth, WA 98826

- Price: $479,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,544

- See 110 Icicle Rd, Leavenworth, WA 98826 on Redfin.com

1494 Eastmont Ave, East Wenatchee, WA 98802

- Price: $499,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,476

- See 1494 Eastmont Ave, East Wenatchee, WA 98802 on Redfin.com

2307 W Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA 98816

- Price: $485,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,077

- See 2307 W Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA 98816 on Redfin.com

21317 Quarter Rd, Leavenworth, WA 98826

- Price: $498,750

- 2 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,248

- See 21317 Quarter Rd, Leavenworth, WA 98826 on Redfin.com

20701 Club House Dr, Leavenworth, WA 98826

- Price: $497,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,151

- See 20701 Club House Dr, Leavenworth, WA 98826 on Redfin.com

808 W Manson Hwy, Chelan, WA 98816

- Price: $479,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,130

- See 808 W Manson Hwy, Chelan, WA 98816 on Redfin.com

808 W Manson Hwy, Chelan, WA 98816

- Price: $475,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,105

- See 808 W Manson Hwy, Chelan, WA 98816 on Redfin.com

808 W Manson Hwy, Chelan, WA 98816

- Price: $499,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,085

- See 808 W Manson Hwy, Chelan, WA 98816 on Redfin.com

808 W Manson Hwy, Chelan, WA 98816

- Price: $495,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,080

- See 808 W Manson Hwy, Chelan, WA 98816 on Redfin.com

103 Prospect St, Leavenworth, WA 98826

- Price: $499,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms

- Square feet: 942

- See 103 Prospect St, Leavenworth, WA 98826 on Redfin.com

2512 Kinnikinnick Dr, Leavenworth, WA 98826

- Price: $489,000

- 2 bedrooms, 0.8 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,072

- See 2512 Kinnikinnick Dr, Leavenworth, WA 98826 on Redfin.com

245 Lakeview Ave, Orondo, WA 98843

- Price: $495,000

- 2 bedrooms, 0.8 bathrooms

- Square feet: 945

- See 245 Lakeview Ave, Orondo, WA 98843 on Redfin.com

19095 Gill Creek Rd, Leavenworth, WA 98826

- Price: $500,000

- 1 bedroom, 1.8 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,549

- See 19095 Gill Creek Rd, Leavenworth, WA 98826 on Redfin.com

2570 Emerson Acres Rd, Manson, WA 98831

- Price: $490,000

- 0 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 216

- See 2570 Emerson Acres Rd, Manson, WA 98831 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.