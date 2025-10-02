How much house does $500,000 buy you in Wenatchee?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Wenatchee?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Wenatchee right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
901 Willis St, Wenatchee, WA 98801
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,560
- See 901 Willis St, Wenatchee, WA 98801 on Redfin.com
331 11Th St Ne, East Wenatchee, WA 98802
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,002
- See 331 11Th St Ne, East Wenatchee, WA 98802 on Redfin.com
17 S Lombard Ave, East Wenatchee, WA 98802
- Price: $485,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,548
- See 17 S Lombard Ave, East Wenatchee, WA 98802 on Redfin.com
938 College St, Wenatchee, WA 98801
- Price: $494,000
- 4 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,801
- See 938 College St, Wenatchee, WA 98801 on Redfin.com
2425 Noah St Se, East Wenatchee, WA 98802
- Price: $489,900
- 4 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,497
- See 2425 Noah St Se, East Wenatchee, WA 98802 on Redfin.com
1403 Lower Sunnyslope Rd, Wenatchee, WA 98801
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,335
- See 1403 Lower Sunnyslope Rd, Wenatchee, WA 98801 on Redfin.com
2243 S Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, WA 98802
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,712
- See 2243 S Mystical Loop, East Wenatchee, WA 98802 on Redfin.com
1502 Songbird Ln, Wenatchee, WA 98801
- Price: $489,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,637
- See 1502 Songbird Ln, Wenatchee, WA 98801 on Redfin.com
859 N Lyle Ave, East Wenatchee, WA 98802
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,497
- See 859 N Lyle Ave, East Wenatchee, WA 98802 on Redfin.com
2440 Rock Island Rd, East Wenatchee, WA 98802
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,540
- See 2440 Rock Island Rd, East Wenatchee, WA 98802 on Redfin.com
260 Chestnut St, Chelan Falls, WA 98817
- Price: $489,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,254
- See 260 Chestnut St, Chelan Falls, WA 98817 on Redfin.com
203 E Parkhill St, Cashmere, WA 98815
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,767
- See 203 E Parkhill St, Cashmere, WA 98815 on Redfin.com
40 Salmon Dr, Wenatchee, WA 98801
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,692
- See 40 Salmon Dr, Wenatchee, WA 98801 on Redfin.com
300 S Elliott Ave, Wenatchee, WA 98801
- Price: $479,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,605
- See 300 S Elliott Ave, Wenatchee, WA 98801 on Redfin.com
1902 W Prospect St, Chelan, WA 98816
- Price: $479,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,205
- See 1902 W Prospect St, Chelan, WA 98816 on Redfin.com
2301 Nw Cascade Ave, East Wenatchee, WA 98802
- Price: $494,900
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,406
- See 2301 Nw Cascade Ave, East Wenatchee, WA 98802 on Redfin.com
110 Icicle Rd, Leavenworth, WA 98826
- Price: $479,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,544
- See 110 Icicle Rd, Leavenworth, WA 98826 on Redfin.com
1494 Eastmont Ave, East Wenatchee, WA 98802
- Price: $499,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,476
- See 1494 Eastmont Ave, East Wenatchee, WA 98802 on Redfin.com
2307 W Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA 98816
- Price: $485,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,077
- See 2307 W Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA 98816 on Redfin.com
21317 Quarter Rd, Leavenworth, WA 98826
- Price: $498,750
- 2 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,248
- See 21317 Quarter Rd, Leavenworth, WA 98826 on Redfin.com
20701 Club House Dr, Leavenworth, WA 98826
- Price: $497,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,151
- See 20701 Club House Dr, Leavenworth, WA 98826 on Redfin.com
808 W Manson Hwy, Chelan, WA 98816
- Price: $479,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,130
- See 808 W Manson Hwy, Chelan, WA 98816 on Redfin.com
808 W Manson Hwy, Chelan, WA 98816
- Price: $475,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,105
- See 808 W Manson Hwy, Chelan, WA 98816 on Redfin.com
808 W Manson Hwy, Chelan, WA 98816
- Price: $499,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,085
- See 808 W Manson Hwy, Chelan, WA 98816 on Redfin.com
808 W Manson Hwy, Chelan, WA 98816
- Price: $495,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,080
- See 808 W Manson Hwy, Chelan, WA 98816 on Redfin.com
103 Prospect St, Leavenworth, WA 98826
- Price: $499,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1.8 bathrooms
- Square feet: 942
- See 103 Prospect St, Leavenworth, WA 98826 on Redfin.com
2512 Kinnikinnick Dr, Leavenworth, WA 98826
- Price: $489,000
- 2 bedrooms, 0.8 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,072
- See 2512 Kinnikinnick Dr, Leavenworth, WA 98826 on Redfin.com
245 Lakeview Ave, Orondo, WA 98843
- Price: $495,000
- 2 bedrooms, 0.8 bathrooms
- Square feet: 945
- See 245 Lakeview Ave, Orondo, WA 98843 on Redfin.com
19095 Gill Creek Rd, Leavenworth, WA 98826
- Price: $500,000
- 1 bedroom, 1.8 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,549
- See 19095 Gill Creek Rd, Leavenworth, WA 98826 on Redfin.com
2570 Emerson Acres Rd, Manson, WA 98831
- Price: $490,000
- 0 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 216
- See 2570 Emerson Acres Rd, Manson, WA 98831 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.