How much house $1 million buys you in Walla Walla

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Walla Walla. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

2425 Country Club Rd, Walla Walla

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,250

- Price per square foot: $307

- See 2425 Country Club Rd, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

18 Blue Creek Rd, Walla Walla

- Price: $987,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,244

- Price per square foot: $439

- See 18 Blue Creek Rd, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

36 Ella Quintino, Walla Walla

- Price: $950,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,788

- Price per square foot: $340

- See 36 Ella Quintino, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

162 Costello Pl, Walla Walla

- Price: $875,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,493

- Price per square foot: $250

- See 162 Costello Pl, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

533 Craig St, Walla Walla

- Price: $875,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,704

- Price per square foot: $323

- See 533 Craig St, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

444 Washington St, Walla Walla

- Price: $850,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,342

- Price per square foot: $195

- See 444 Washington St, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

2765 Old Milton Hwy, Walla Walla

- Price: $825,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,986

- Price per square foot: $276

- See 2765 Old Milton Hwy, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

1145 School Ave, Walla Walla

- Price: $795,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,800

- Price per square foot: $283

- See 1145 School Ave, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

1434 Durant St, Walla Walla

- Price: $786,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,458

- Price per square foot: $319

- See 1434 Durant St, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

755 Wauna Vista Dr, Walla Walla

- Price: $775,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,812

- Price per square foot: $203

- See 755 Wauna Vista Dr, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

811 Country Club Dr, Walla Walla

- Price: $775,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,180

- Price per square foot: $243

- See 811 Country Club Dr, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

189 Hill Rd, Walla Walla

- Price: $770,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,612

- Price per square foot: $294

- See 189 Hill Rd, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

502 County Road 448, Walla Walla

- Price: $750,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,442

- Price per square foot: $307

- See 502 County Road 448, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

675 Snider Dr, Walla Walla

- Price: $749,999

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,360

- Price per square foot: $223

- See 675 Snider Dr, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

2022 Scarpelli Dr, Walla Walla

- Price: $749,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,972

- Price per square foot: $252

- See 2022 Scarpelli Dr, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

2520 Sandalwood Ct, Walla Walla

- Price: $735,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,110

- Price per square foot: $348

- See 2520 Sandalwood Ct, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

345 E Birch St, Walla Walla

- Price: $734,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,225

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 345 E Birch St, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

1382 Highland Rd, Walla Walla

- Price: $729,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,344

- Price per square foot: $311

- See 1382 Highland Rd, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

405 Diamond Gate Rd, Walla Walla

- Price: $719,800

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,616

- Price per square foot: $275

- See 405 Diamond Gate Rd, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

3115 Brisbane St, Walla Walla

- Price: $719,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,042

- Price per square foot: $352

- See 3115 Brisbane St, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

958 Abbott Rd, Walla Walla

- Price: $709,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,001

- Price per square foot: $236

- See 958 Abbott Rd, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

1836 Pike Pl, Walla Walla

- Price: $699,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,123

- Price per square foot: $329

- See 1836 Pike Pl, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

87 Sullivan Pl, Walla Walla

- Price: $699,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,280

- Price per square foot: $163

- See 87 Sullivan Pl, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

724 Valencia St, Walla Walla

- Price: $695,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,151

- Price per square foot: $167

- See 724 Valencia St, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

18 A & B McKay Pl, Walla Walla

- Price: $695,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,952

- Price per square foot: $356

- See 18 A & B McKay Pl, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

1793 Old Milton Hwy, Walla Walla

- Price: $689,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,997

- Price per square foot: $229

- See 1793 Old Milton Hwy, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

120 Costello Pl, Walla Walla

- Price: $689,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,095

- Price per square foot: $328

- See 120 Costello Pl, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

1328 Dakota St, Walla Walla

- Price: $684,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,452

- Price per square foot: $278

- See 1328 Dakota St, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

609 S Division St, Walla Walla

- Price: $679,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,002

- Price per square foot: $135

- See 609 S Division St, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

1126 E Alder St, Walla Walla

- Price: $675,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,790

- Price per square foot: $241

- See 1126 E Alder St, Walla Walla on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.