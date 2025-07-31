How much house $1 million buys you in Spokane

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Spokane. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
5018 N Hazelwood Terrace Ln, Spokane
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,600
- Price per square foot: $277
- See 5018 N Hazelwood Terrace Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com
7017 W Trails Rd, Spokane
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,837
- Price per square foot: $206
- See 7017 W Trails Rd, Spokane on Redfin.com
1518 W Fairway Dr, Spokane
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,430
- Price per square foot: $291
- See 1518 W Fairway Dr, Spokane on Redfin.com
4511 S Hogan St, Spokane
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,338
- Price per square foot: $156
- See 4511 S Hogan St, Spokane on Redfin.com
1625 S Hayford Rd, Spokane
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,056
- Price per square foot: $164
- See 1625 S Hayford Rd, Spokane on Redfin.com
3551 S Lincoln Dr, Spokane
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,606
- Price per square foot: $216
- See 3551 S Lincoln Dr, Spokane on Redfin.com
1101 E 27th Ave, Spokane
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,925
- Price per square foot: $340
- See 1101 E 27th Ave, Spokane on Redfin.com
2025 W 4th Ave, Spokane
- Price: $985,000
- 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,734
- Price per square foot: $171
- See 2025 W 4th Ave, Spokane on Redfin.com
2711 S Pittsburg St, Spokane
- Price: $985,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,876
- Price per square foot: $202
- See 2711 S Pittsburg St, Spokane on Redfin.com
6303 S Dorset Rd, Spokane
- Price: $985,000
- 7 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,360
- Price per square foot: $225
- See 6303 S Dorset Rd, Spokane on Redfin.com
6913 S Ben Burr Rd, Spokane
- Price: $985,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,236
- Price per square foot: $304
- See 6913 S Ben Burr Rd, Spokane on Redfin.com
97 E Center Ln, Spokane
- Price: $976,950
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,003
- Price per square foot: $325
- See 97 E Center Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com
8708 E Redwood Ln, Spokane
- Price: $960,000
- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,694
- Price per square foot: $204
- See 8708 E Redwood Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com
5902 S Lochsa Ln, Spokane
- Price: $950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,183
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5902 S Lochsa Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com
4402 S Saint Andrews Ln, Spokane
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,968
- Price per square foot: $239
- See 4402 S Saint Andrews Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com
20328 W Jacobs Rd, Spokane
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,960
- Price per square foot: $320
- See 20328 W Jacobs Rd, Spokane on Redfin.com
11625 N Alberta Ln, Spokane
- Price: $950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,920
- Price per square foot: $325
- See 11625 N Alberta Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com
13105 E Copper River Ln, Spokane
- Price: $949,900
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,652
- Price per square foot: $260
- See 13105 E Copper River Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com
4305 S Bernson Ln, Spokane
- Price: $949,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,410
- Price per square foot: $278
- See 4305 S Bernson Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com
1615 W Country Hunt Ln, Spokane
- Price: $945,500
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,461
- Price per square foot: $384
- See 1615 W Country Hunt Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com
7302 N Quamish Dr, Spokane
- Price: $925,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,286
- Price per square foot: $215
- See 7302 N Quamish Dr, Spokane on Redfin.com
13106 E Copper River Ln, Spokane
- Price: $915,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,405
- Price per square foot: $268
- See 13106 E Copper River Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com
1810 W Paradise Rd, Spokane
- Price: $915,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,624
- Price per square foot: $563
- See 1810 W Paradise Rd, Spokane on Redfin.com
2010 E Pinecrest Rd, Spokane
- Price: $914,900
- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,050
- Price per square foot: $299
- See 2010 E Pinecrest Rd, Spokane on Redfin.com
3301 N Monroe St, Spokane
- Price: $900,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,628
- Price per square foot: $552
- See 3301 N Monroe St, Spokane on Redfin.com
8712 E Ridgeline Ln, Spokane
- Price: $899,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,716
- Price per square foot: $242
- See 8712 E Ridgeline Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com
604 S Grove Rd, Spokane
- Price: $899,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,374
- Price per square foot: $266
- See 604 S Grove Rd, Spokane on Redfin.com
202 E Alexa Ct, Spokane
- Price: $899,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,102
- Price per square foot: $290
- See 202 E Alexa Ct, Spokane on Redfin.com
14505 W Coulee Hite Rd, Spokane
- Price: $899,000
- 7 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,700
- Price per square foot: $242
- See 14505 W Coulee Hite Rd, Spokane on Redfin.com
1716 W Country Hunt Ln, Spokane
- Price: $895,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,070
- Price per square foot: $291
- See 1716 W Country Hunt Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.