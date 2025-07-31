How much house $1 million buys you in Spokane

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Spokane. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

5018 N Hazelwood Terrace Ln, Spokane

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,600

- Price per square foot: $277

- See 5018 N Hazelwood Terrace Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com

7017 W Trails Rd, Spokane

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,837

- Price per square foot: $206

- See 7017 W Trails Rd, Spokane on Redfin.com

1518 W Fairway Dr, Spokane

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,430

- Price per square foot: $291

- See 1518 W Fairway Dr, Spokane on Redfin.com

4511 S Hogan St, Spokane

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,338

- Price per square foot: $156

- See 4511 S Hogan St, Spokane on Redfin.com

1625 S Hayford Rd, Spokane

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,056

- Price per square foot: $164

- See 1625 S Hayford Rd, Spokane on Redfin.com

3551 S Lincoln Dr, Spokane

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,606

- Price per square foot: $216

- See 3551 S Lincoln Dr, Spokane on Redfin.com

1101 E 27th Ave, Spokane

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,925

- Price per square foot: $340

- See 1101 E 27th Ave, Spokane on Redfin.com

2025 W 4th Ave, Spokane

- Price: $985,000

- 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,734

- Price per square foot: $171

- See 2025 W 4th Ave, Spokane on Redfin.com

2711 S Pittsburg St, Spokane

- Price: $985,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,876

- Price per square foot: $202

- See 2711 S Pittsburg St, Spokane on Redfin.com

6303 S Dorset Rd, Spokane

- Price: $985,000

- 7 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,360

- Price per square foot: $225

- See 6303 S Dorset Rd, Spokane on Redfin.com

6913 S Ben Burr Rd, Spokane

- Price: $985,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,236

- Price per square foot: $304

- See 6913 S Ben Burr Rd, Spokane on Redfin.com

97 E Center Ln, Spokane

- Price: $976,950

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,003

- Price per square foot: $325

- See 97 E Center Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com

8708 E Redwood Ln, Spokane

- Price: $960,000

- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,694

- Price per square foot: $204

- See 8708 E Redwood Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com

5902 S Lochsa Ln, Spokane

- Price: $950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,183

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5902 S Lochsa Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com

4402 S Saint Andrews Ln, Spokane

- Price: $950,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,968

- Price per square foot: $239

- See 4402 S Saint Andrews Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com

20328 W Jacobs Rd, Spokane

- Price: $950,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,960

- Price per square foot: $320

- See 20328 W Jacobs Rd, Spokane on Redfin.com

11625 N Alberta Ln, Spokane

- Price: $950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,920

- Price per square foot: $325

- See 11625 N Alberta Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com

13105 E Copper River Ln, Spokane

- Price: $949,900

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,652

- Price per square foot: $260

- See 13105 E Copper River Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com

4305 S Bernson Ln, Spokane

- Price: $949,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,410

- Price per square foot: $278

- See 4305 S Bernson Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com

1615 W Country Hunt Ln, Spokane

- Price: $945,500

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,461

- Price per square foot: $384

- See 1615 W Country Hunt Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com

7302 N Quamish Dr, Spokane

- Price: $925,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,286

- Price per square foot: $215

- See 7302 N Quamish Dr, Spokane on Redfin.com

13106 E Copper River Ln, Spokane

- Price: $915,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,405

- Price per square foot: $268

- See 13106 E Copper River Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com

1810 W Paradise Rd, Spokane

- Price: $915,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,624

- Price per square foot: $563

- See 1810 W Paradise Rd, Spokane on Redfin.com

2010 E Pinecrest Rd, Spokane

- Price: $914,900

- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,050

- Price per square foot: $299

- See 2010 E Pinecrest Rd, Spokane on Redfin.com

3301 N Monroe St, Spokane

- Price: $900,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,628

- Price per square foot: $552

- See 3301 N Monroe St, Spokane on Redfin.com

8712 E Ridgeline Ln, Spokane

- Price: $899,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,716

- Price per square foot: $242

- See 8712 E Ridgeline Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com

604 S Grove Rd, Spokane

- Price: $899,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,374

- Price per square foot: $266

- See 604 S Grove Rd, Spokane on Redfin.com

202 E Alexa Ct, Spokane

- Price: $899,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,102

- Price per square foot: $290

- See 202 E Alexa Ct, Spokane on Redfin.com

14505 W Coulee Hite Rd, Spokane

- Price: $899,000

- 7 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,700

- Price per square foot: $242

- See 14505 W Coulee Hite Rd, Spokane on Redfin.com

1716 W Country Hunt Ln, Spokane

- Price: $895,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,070

- Price per square foot: $291

- See 1716 W Country Hunt Ln, Spokane on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.