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How gas prices have changed in Kennewick in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Richland-Kennewick-Pasco, WA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of March 16.

Kennewick by the numbers

- Gas current price: $4.81

--- Washington average: $4.92

- Week change: +$0.40 (+8.9%)

- Year change: +$1.03 (+27.4%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.31 (6/15/22)

- Diesel current price: $6.08

- Week change: +$0.57 (+10.3%)

- Year change: +$1.83 (+43.2%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.29 (7/1/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Springfield, MO: $3.03

#2. Le Flore-Sequoyah, OK: $3.04

#3. Fort Smith (AR only), AR: $3.05

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

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#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.65

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#4. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.68

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#3. San Francisco, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.69

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#2. San Rafael, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.70

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#1. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.71