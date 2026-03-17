How gas prices have changed in Kennewick in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Richland-Kennewick-Pasco, WA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of March 16.
Kennewick by the numbers
- Gas current price: $4.81
--- Washington average: $4.92
- Week change: +$0.40 (+8.9%)
- Year change: +$1.03 (+27.4%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.31 (6/15/22)
- Diesel current price: $6.08
- Week change: +$0.57 (+10.3%)
- Year change: +$1.83 (+43.2%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.29 (7/1/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Springfield, MO: $3.03
#2. Le Flore-Sequoyah, OK: $3.04
#3. Fort Smith (AR only), AR: $3.05
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.65
#4. Santa Rosa, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.68
#3. San Francisco, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.69
#2. San Rafael, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.70
#1. Napa, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.71