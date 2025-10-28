The highest-value homes in Walla Walla

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Walla Walla's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 2901 Old Milton Hwy, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $6,050,639

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 12,735

#2. 1721 J B George Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $5,446,673

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 3.8

- Square feet: 6,543

#3. 335 Brickwood Dr, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $5,401,264

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 5,831

#4. 126 Red Hawk Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $3,228,632

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4.8

- Square feet: 5,127

#5. 125 T Bar T Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $3,007,659

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 4,668

#6. 397 Helaman Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $2,608,078

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 4,496

#7. 1724 Stateline Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $2,556,034

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 5,091

#8. 225 Helaman Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $2,421,434

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 4,810

#9. 1224 Mill Creek Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $2,400,218

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 3,574

#10. 433 Helaman Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $2,374,310

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 6,993

#11. 3104 Russell Creek Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $2,372,015

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#12. 1298 E Prentiss Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $2,347,062

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 5,418

#13. 186 Brickwood Dr, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $2,339,838

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#14. 2994 Gray Lynn Ln, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $2,237,420

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 8,473

#15. 1702 J B George Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $2,156,966

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 6,649

#16. 2589 S Wilbur Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $2,123,348

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 3,340

#17. 177 Mccully Meadow Ln, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $2,107,378

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 4,710

#18. 250 Girasol, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $2,104,595

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#19. 516 S Division St, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $2,048,706

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 9

- Square feet: 6,613

#20. 182 Fountain Hills Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $2,016,028

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 4,418

#21. 756 Bryant Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $2,014,384

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 6,011

#22. 1502 Ironwood Dr, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $1,980,887

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 6,000

#23. 3035 Canyon View Ct, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $1,925,167

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 4,614

#24. 2350 Ridgeview Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $1,892,439

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 3,702

#25. 2339 Palisades Ln, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $1,885,745

- Beds: 2

- Baths: 2

- Square feet: 2,676

#26. 610 S Palouse St, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $1,843,076

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 7,116

#27. 2551 Palisades Ln, Walla Walla, WA 99362

- Approximate home value: $1,824,533

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 2,972

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.