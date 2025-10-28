The highest-value homes in Olympia

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Olympia's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 7826 Cooper Point Rd Nw, Olympia, WA 98502

- Approximate home value: $6,108,347

- Beds: 2

- Baths: 2.3

- Square feet: 4,819

- See 7826 Cooper Point Rd Nw, Olympia, WA 98502 on Redfin.com

#2. 2317 Summit Lake Shore Rd Nw, Olympia, WA 98502

- Approximate home value: $5,161,607

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 1,248

- See 2317 Summit Lake Shore Rd Nw, Olympia, WA 98502 on Redfin.com

#3. 9902 Yelm Hwy Se, Olympia, WA 98513

- Approximate home value: $5,082,708

- Beds: 2

- Baths: 2

- Square feet: 3,040

- See 9902 Yelm Hwy Se, Olympia, WA 98513 on Redfin.com

#4. 8411 Island View Ct Ne, Olympia, WA 98506

- Approximate home value: $4,923,002

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 4,218

- See 8411 Island View Ct Ne, Olympia, WA 98506 on Redfin.com

#5. 2105 55Th Ave Nw, Olympia, WA 98502

- Approximate home value: $4,766,090

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 2105 55Th Ave Nw, Olympia, WA 98502 on Redfin.com

#6. 6526 79Th Ave Ne, Olympia, WA 98516

- Approximate home value: $4,586,201

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 6.3

- Square feet: 8,765

- See 6526 79Th Ave Ne, Olympia, WA 98516 on Redfin.com

#7. 5328 Cooper Point Rd Nw, Olympia, WA 98502

- Approximate home value: $4,380,680

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4.8

- Square feet: 5,693

- See 5328 Cooper Point Rd Nw, Olympia, WA 98502 on Redfin.com

#8. 6744 Puget Beach Rd Ne, Olympia, WA 98516

- Approximate home value: $4,316,958

- Beds: 2

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 8,964

- See 6744 Puget Beach Rd Ne, Olympia, WA 98516 on Redfin.com

#9. 6841 Cooper Point Rd Nw, Olympia, WA 98502

- Approximate home value: $4,196,392

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 5,891

- See 6841 Cooper Point Rd Nw, Olympia, WA 98502 on Redfin.com

#10. 6504 44Th Ave Ne, Olympia, WA 98516

- Approximate home value: $4,160,769

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 3.3

- Square feet: 3,123

- See 6504 44Th Ave Ne, Olympia, WA 98516 on Redfin.com

#11. 711 13Th Ave Se, Olympia, WA 98501

- Approximate home value: $3,966,365

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 711 13Th Ave Se, Olympia, WA 98501 on Redfin.com

#12. 9447 Johnson Point Loop Ne, Olympia, WA 98516

- Approximate home value: $3,909,726

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4.3

- Square feet: 5,885

- See 9447 Johnson Point Loop Ne, Olympia, WA 98516 on Redfin.com

#13. 3934 Sunset Beach Dr Nw, Olympia, WA 98502

- Approximate home value: $3,606,995

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 0.8

- Square feet: 400

- See 3934 Sunset Beach Dr Nw, Olympia, WA 98502 on Redfin.com

#14. 2221 Ingham Rd Nw, Olympia, WA 98502

- Approximate home value: $3,539,791

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 7,856

- See 2221 Ingham Rd Nw, Olympia, WA 98502 on Redfin.com

#15. 4225 Boston Harbor Rd Ne, Olympia, WA 98506

- Approximate home value: $3,520,450

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4.3

- Square feet: 6,127

- See 4225 Boston Harbor Rd Ne, Olympia, WA 98506 on Redfin.com

#16. 3707 Boston Harbor Rd Ne, Olympia, WA 98506

- Approximate home value: $3,459,464

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 6,931

- See 3707 Boston Harbor Rd Ne, Olympia, WA 98506 on Redfin.com

#17. 7319 Cooper Point Rd Nw, Olympia, WA 98502

- Approximate home value: $3,407,863

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 3.8

- Square feet: 8,199

- See 7319 Cooper Point Rd Nw, Olympia, WA 98502 on Redfin.com

#18. 4904 Keating Rd Nw, Olympia, WA 98502

- Approximate home value: $3,402,790

- Beds: 1

- Baths: 1

- Square feet: 1,038

- See 4904 Keating Rd Nw, Olympia, WA 98502 on Redfin.com

#19. 6821 128Th Ave Sw, Olympia, WA 98512

- Approximate home value: $3,371,651

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 2.8

- Square feet: 2,320

- See 6821 128Th Ave Sw, Olympia, WA 98512 on Redfin.com

#20. 406 76Th Way Ne, Olympia, WA 98506

- Approximate home value: $3,251,754

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 3

- Square feet: 3,890

- See 406 76Th Way Ne, Olympia, WA 98506 on Redfin.com

#21. 6736 78Th Ave Ne, Olympia, WA 98516

- Approximate home value: $3,236,142

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 3.3

- Square feet: 5,627

- See 6736 78Th Ave Ne, Olympia, WA 98516 on Redfin.com

#22. 6726 Puget Beach Rd Ne, Olympia, WA 98516

- Approximate home value: $3,210,202

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 3.8

- Square feet: 6,682

- See 6726 Puget Beach Rd Ne, Olympia, WA 98516 on Redfin.com

#23. 6941 Munn Lake Dr Se, Olympia, WA 98501

- Approximate home value: $3,194,037

- Beds: 16

- Baths: 10

- Square feet: 11,457

- See 6941 Munn Lake Dr Se, Olympia, WA 98501 on Redfin.com

#24. 7545 Cooper Point Rd Nw, Olympia, WA 98502

- Approximate home value: $3,165,837

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 5,260

- See 7545 Cooper Point Rd Nw, Olympia, WA 98502 on Redfin.com

#25. 6947 Cooper Point Rd Nw, Olympia, WA 98502

- Approximate home value: $3,140,516

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 3.3

- Square feet: 3,895

- See 6947 Cooper Point Rd Nw, Olympia, WA 98502 on Redfin.com

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.