Heavy security for World Cup, experts say cyber attacks could target Seattle

SEATTLE — A heavy police presence was visible at a World Cup match in Seattle, aiming to ensure fan safety.

With the World Cup being a global event, safety threats are a reality, necessitating heightened security measures.

Law enforcement is monitoring more than just crowds and stadium operations, they’re also focusing on broader security concerns.

Counterterrorism expert Michael Lebowitz identified cyberattacks as a significant threat to major sporting events like the World Cup.

He explained that nations often use cyberattacks because they fall below the threshold of armed conflict, serving as a method to embarrass or harass a country.

“Cyberattacks during major sporting events have become the norm,” Lebowitz said.

He cautioned that a successful cyberattack could easily create a logistical disaster for attendees and host cities. Lebowitz cited instances where hotel networks have gone down.

“There’s examples where hotel networks have gone down… in a time where we have a lot of international visitors coming into Seattle and other venues across the country… that could be a disaster… before and after games, messing with flights, targeting airports,” Lebowitz stated.

Lebowitz believes Seattle is a prime target for such attacks due to the U.S. team playing there against Iran, offering a potential opportunity to embarrass the U.S.

He suggested the threat could come from Iranian dissidents, government entities or individuals seeking to negatively highlight the war in Iran.

“Because the U.S. team is playing there… the potential to embarrass the U.S. when Iran comes to town… whether it’s Iranian dissidents or government… or people that just want to highlight the war in Iran in a negative light… I think Seattle would be a perfect target,” Lebowitz added.

Fans attending the match also observed the tight security.

One fan expressed relief, saying, “keeping the fans safe, that’s all we love to see.”

Another fan appreciated the visible presence, stating, “I was grateful to see them out there and everybody was polite… so we’re just trying to have a good time.”

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