How to manage becoming an empty nester

Right now, thousands of college students are packing up and leaving home. It can be stressful for parents and students alike.

Not having your child at home can lead to feelings of sadness, loss, and even depression in some cases.

Clinical psychologist Susan Albers from the Cleveland Clinic says it’s important to remember that this isn’t the end of your job as a parent.

“Your love, care, and guidance goes beyond the four walls of your home to their new location. They still need your everyday presence,” she says.

So, what can you do?

She says it’s important to cope with the feelings. Don’t suppress them. Instead, allow yourself to feel them and understand that it’s a natural part of the process.

She says prioritizing self-care is also crucial. Mindful practices like yoga can help to manage the stress and anxiety – so can talking with a counselor.

Medical professionals also recommend finding ways to stay in your child’s new life that don’t come across as a hovering parent.

They suggest tracking their college experience through their social media posts so you can see what’s happening without overstepping.

“This is going to help you to ask thoughtful questions and stay connected to understanding what’s happening in their everyday life,” she says.

You can also create new ways of connecting by picking times to talk to your children on the phone while they’re gone.

With no children around, it can also be time to pick up new activities or revisit hobbies. It’s also a great time to travel.

Doing anything to reinforce positive feelings can help.

Lastly – set goals. Whether they’re personal, professional, fitness-oriented, or developmental, having something to strive towards can create a sense of purpose during the transition.

