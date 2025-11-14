Healthier Together: ‘swimming cap’ could transform care for brain-injured babies

Researchers at Cambridge in the United Kingdom are testing a new device that allows doctors to monitor newborn brains in real time, potentially revolutionizing early detection of brain injuries.

The device, a cap worn by newborns, provides a live view of brain development, addressing limitations of MRI scans that are costly and impractical for frequent use.

Doctor Alexis Joannides is a Neurosurgeon in the UK who also emphasized why MRI scans don’t exactly work for very young patients.

“MRI has limitations for two reasons: one is the cost and availability of scan slots,” he explained to CBS News. “The other is that you have to take the baby to a noisy scanner, wait maybe 20 minutes for the scan and then take the baby back again.

CBS News and the BBC reported on a boy named Theo in the UK, who is a healthy three-week-old son who is part of the research.

Theo’s parents expressed pride in their son’s contribution to the promising study.

Brain injury in newborns is a major cause of lifelong disability, making early detection crucial.

The cap allows for as many tests as needed without the need to move the baby away from its crib or bed.

Doctors hope that the cap will eventually be used to monitor babies with known brain injuries and, if costs permit, screen all newborns to catch problems early.

Researchers say results from the UK trial have been promising, and there is hope that within five years, the cap could be available in more hospitals.

The innovative cap could significantly improve how doctors care for newborns, offering a practical and cost-effective solution for early detection of brain injuries.

