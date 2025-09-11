Healthier Together: More Than Pink Walk

SEATTLE — The Susan G. Komen ‘More than Pink Walk’ will take place on September 27 at Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle.

The goal is to help the organization and its efforts to eradicate breast cancer while supporting cancer survivors.

Robert Hedequist, a breast cancer survivor, will participate in the walk to raise awareness about male breast cancer, which accounts for about 1 out of every 100 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Hedequist discovered his condition in May 2021 while preparing for an ultramarathon, noticing unusual chafing on his left nipple.

His family has a history of breast cancer. His mother died from the disease in 1996, and his sisters also developed it.

“As a male, breast cancer is obviously not something that we ever really contemplate,” he shared with KIRO 7 News.

The American Cancer Society expects about 2,800 new cases of male breast cancer in 2025, with 510 men projected to die from the disease.

“Don’t think that you’re immune,” he said.

He also highlighted the resources provided by Susan G. Komen, noting their support for men with breast cancer.

The event will be emceed by KIRO 7’s Elle Thomas.

In October 2024, Dr. Nicole Saint Clair, Executive Medical Director for Regence BlueShield, emphasized that all women need to know that they are at risk.

She also said younger women should consider screening, especially if there is a history of breast cancer in their family.

She also said men can get breast cancer, and if their families have a history of it among women, it may be worth having a conversation with a doctor about the risks.

If you’re interested in signing up for the ‘More Than Pink Walk,’ click here.

