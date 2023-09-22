Gov. Inslee looks to boost trade by meeting with UK industry minister

SEATTLE — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is meeting with the United Kingdom’s Minister for Industry to talk about economic security.

They will meet on Monday in Washington state to sign a memorandum that hopes to boost investment and trade efforts between the two economies according to a Friday press release.

The deal hopes that extending market access will help Washington businesses and organizations export their services to the United Kingdom and vice versa.

A primary focus is the growing aerospace industry and is part of future plans to strengthen the industry’s supply chain while moving to more sustainable technologies.

During her visit, Minister Ghani will also attend the 2023 Boeing Supplier Showcase. The event will promote new alternatives to fossil fuels for air travel that include new electric propulsion systems and sustainable aviation fuel.

“Washington has been at the leading edge of aerospace ever since Bill Boeing started building wooden bi-planes in 1916,” said Gov. Inslee. “We’re pioneering the next generation of technology in everything from rocketry and commercial space travel to electric and hydrogen-powered aircraft. We look forward to strengthening our ties with U.K. to push the envelope even further.”

The signing ceremony will be held at Seattle’s Columbia Tower.

