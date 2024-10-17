Family of 4 injured after explosion inside RV causes fire in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Wash. — A family of four was injured after an RV reportedly exploded, and then caught fire Thursday morning in Aberdeen.

Shortly after 8 Thursday morning, fire and paramedic personnel with the Aberdeen, Hoquiam, and Cosmopolis fire departments responded to a report regarding an RV on fire in the 200 block of Exchange Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found an RV with a “smoldering fire” inside, according to a press release from Aberdeen Fire Chief Dave Golding.

Then, the Aberdeen Fire Department received a call from a family of four who were burned and injured as a result of the RV fire. The family walked two blocks away from the initial fire scene when the department received the call. When personnel reached the family, they saw that each victim had varying degrees of injury, according to the press release. One of the victims told personnel that there was an explosion inside the RV when it caught fire.

Three victims were taken to Harbor Regional Health by paramedics. One victim was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle by Lifeflight. Each of the victims’ conditions remained unknown as of Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.





