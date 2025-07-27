Expect noise: JBLM to conduct demolitions and artillery training all week

A heads up for those near Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) next week.

Beginning Monday evening, July 28, through Thursday night, July 31, JBLM will engage in demolitions and mortar training.

JBLM is conducting both day and nighttime demolitions and artillery training, starting at 6 a.m. Monday and lasting until 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

JBLM publishes announcements of its late-night or large-scale training involving artillery, demolitions, or mortars on its website, Facebook, and X. The base does not announce routine daily training.

©2025 Cox Media Group