Defenseman Ryker Evans agrees to extension with Seattle Kraken

SEATTLE — Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans agreed Monday to a two-year contract extension, which carries a $2.05 million average annual value.

The 2024-2025 season was his first full one with the team. During that time, he recorded 25 points in 73 regular-season games, ranking fourth among Kraken blueliners in goals, assists, and points.

He split the 2023-2024 season between Seattle and its American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, appearing in 36 regular-season games with Seattle and recording nine points.

Evans was Seattle’s second-round pick in the 2021 draft, and he made his NHL debut Dec. 7, 2023.

“Ryker took a positive step forward in his first full season in the NHL,” general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. “Since turning pro, he’s shown improvement year over year, and we’re confident he’ll take his game to another level next season. We’re happy to have him under contract.”

Evans made his international debut with Team Canada at this year’s world hockey championship, He recorded two assists in eight games.

