Game over: GameStop closing significant number of stores

It’s game over for some GameStop stores.

The company announced Tuesday that it’s planning to close a significant number of stores in the next few months, according to CNN.

GameStop locations have been gradually disappearing for some time. About a decade ago there were roughly 6,000 worldwide. Now, there are about 3,200.

According to CNN, the videogame retailer closed about 1,000 stores within the last year, and is investing cash into cryptocurrencies.

GameStop says they’ve had trouble adapting to customers’ changing habits of buying games online and streaming.

It’s unclear at this time how many stores and which ones will be closing.

Washington has about 45 GameStop locations.





